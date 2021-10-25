Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Okanagan school

Another area school may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.
The North Okanagan Junior Academy in Armstrong is reported by Interior Health as having a potential Oct. 12 exposure.
A second independent school exposure has taken place at Vernon Christian School Oct. 11-19.
There are four schools in the Vernon District with exposures: Mission Hill Elementary Oct. 19, Ecole Beairsto Elementary Oct. 12-15, Charles Bloom Secondary Oct, 12-14 and Coldstream Elementary Oct. 12-13.
In the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, a potential exposure is listed at Grindrod Elementary Oct. 14, 15, 18 and 19 and at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary Oct. 15.
In the Central Okanagan School District there are two Lake Country schools with exposures: George Elliott Secondary Oct. 13, 14, 15, 18 and 19; and Ecole HS Grenda Middle School Oct. 12.
