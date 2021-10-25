A potential COVID-19 exposure took place Oct. 12 at the North Okanagan Jr. Academy in Armstrong. (Google Maps photo)

A potential COVID-19 exposure took place Oct. 12 at the North Okanagan Jr. Academy in Armstrong. (Google Maps photo)

Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Okanagan school

Junior Academy exposure identified by Interior Health

Another area school may have potentially been exposed to COVID-19.

The North Okanagan Junior Academy in Armstrong is reported by Interior Health as having a potential Oct. 12 exposure.

A second independent school exposure has taken place at Vernon Christian School Oct. 11-19.

There are four schools in the Vernon District with exposures: Mission Hill Elementary Oct. 19, Ecole Beairsto Elementary Oct. 12-15, Charles Bloom Secondary Oct, 12-14 and Coldstream Elementary Oct. 12-13.

In the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District, a potential exposure is listed at Grindrod Elementary Oct. 14, 15, 18 and 19 and at Enderby’s M.V. Beattie Elementary Oct. 15.

In the Central Okanagan School District there are two Lake Country schools with exposures: George Elliott Secondary Oct. 13, 14, 15, 18 and 19; and Ecole HS Grenda Middle School Oct. 12.

READ MORE: 5 Vernon and area schools vandalized overnight

READ MORE: Parents more hesistant to vaccinate kids than themselves, researcher says

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case rate starts to decline, 20 more deaths in 3 days
Next story
Road reopens after ‘high-risk’ police incident in Kelowna, one man arrested

Just Posted

National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Chief Commissioner, Marion Buller pauses during an interview with The Canadian Press, in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday August 31, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil has been named to the Canadian team that will represent the country at the Davis Cup Championships in Spain in November. It’s the 21st time Pospisil has represented Canada in Davis Cup competition. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Vernon player named to Canada’s Davis Cup tennis squad

A potential COVID-19 exposure took place Oct. 12 at the North Okanagan Jr. Academy in Armstrong. (Google Maps photo)
Potential COVID-19 exposure at North Okanagan school

Kelowna’s Vivian Schmeeckle (right) discusses shot options with skip Hannah Rempel as Comox Valley counterpart Keelie Duncan looks on during semifinal play Sunday, Oct. 24, at the 20th annual Rick Cotter Memorial Junior Spiel at the Vernon Curling Club. Rempel went on to win the championship. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kelowna quartet rakes in Cotter cash