fivebyfive media

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

UPDATE: 8:22 p.m.

Witnesses on-scene say the four men who were in custody have now been released.

—-

UPDATE: 7:39 p.m.

A neighbour, who wished to stay anonymous, said the gun shots rang out after police arrived on scene.

He then noticed police jump out of more than 20 vehicles, put together large guns and then search the area.

UPDATE: 7:28 P.M.

RCMP in Kelowna have four people in custody, after police were forced to contain a portion of Chute Lake Road and bring in specialized resources to investigate a report of shots being fired in the rural area.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in a rural area, Aug.29 at 5:35 p.m., in the vicinity of Chute Lake Road, south east of Kelowna. Concerned for the well-being of members of the general public, police closed portions of the roadway and called in for added support from the RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft from Kelowna and specially trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT).

“Four individuals have been taken into police custody at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those individuals will be the focus of our still ongoing investigation into the source of the reported shots being fired, and whether or not there was any criminality involved.”

At this time police have not received any reports of any injuries.

—-

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

According to Devon and Mackenzie Craig artillery SWAT was on scene of Chute Lake Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a small airplane could be seen circling around the area for 45 minutes.

At least six shots were reported to be fired.

A section of Chute Lake Road is currently blocked off.

————

There is currently a heavy police presence in the Kettle Valley area of Kelowna.

According to witnesses about six non-marked police cars and 10 RCMP vehicles passed them about 6 p.m. headed up Chute Lake Road.

There is a report of gun shots heard in the area just before police arrived on scene.

BC ambulance along with heavily armed vehicles are situated near Chute Lake Elementary School.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

One witnesses says he attempted to drive by the school and was turned away by police, for his safety.

More to come.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

fivebyfive media

Previous story
Car strikes pole near busy North Okanagan fairground

Just Posted

Smoke isn’t all bad for Kelowna businesses

Gneiss Climbing has seen an increase in membership use and visitors this summer

Kelowna bus stop destroyed by vehicle

A bus stop was smashed by a vehicle in the Glenmore Road area

2018 now B.C.’s worst wildfire season on record

Nearly 1.3 million hectares of forests have burned

B.C. suing drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Kelowna Rockets team coming together at training camp

Team readying for pre-season opener against Victoria Friday

United Way, Dragoons delivery keeps kids safe on roads across the region

United Way partnership enables children to travel safely up and down the valley

Car strikes pole near busy North Okanagan fairground

Pedestrians and vehicles abound, making way to Armstrong’s 119th annual IPE, but only pole hit

UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

There is a heavy police presence in Kelowna’s Upper Mission area

Dogged determination: Police save puppies trapped in tunnel

RCMP in Manitoba saved five puppies from an underground burrow that had to be dug up

Federal law on intoxication sex-assault defence unconstitutional: Ontario judge

People are once again allowed to use excessive intoxication as a defence against criminal charges in that province

American duties against Catalyst Paper dropped

Catalyst’s paper products determined not to harm U.S. industry

Dog dies in motor home fire near Salmon Arm

No humans injured in fire reported Aug. 29 at Pierre’s Point Campground

B.C. rainbow flag opponent wants own flag raised

Says Langley accommodated ‘one identifiable group’ so it ‘must accommodate all others’

Post-Pyeongchang departures means new opportunities for Canadian skaters

Canada captured two gold and two bronze in an unprecedented showing in South Korea

Most Read