UPDATE: Four in custody, shots fired in Kettle Valley

UPDATE: 8:22 p.m.

Witnesses on-scene say the four men who were in custody have now been released.

—-

UPDATE: 7:39 p.m.

A neighbour, who wished to stay anonymous, said the gun shots rang out after police arrived on scene.

He then noticed police jump out of more than 20 vehicles, put together large guns and then search the area.

—

UPDATE: 7:28 P.M.

RCMP in Kelowna have four people in custody, after police were forced to contain a portion of Chute Lake Road and bring in specialized resources to investigate a report of shots being fired in the rural area.

Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired in a rural area, Aug.29 at 5:35 p.m., in the vicinity of Chute Lake Road, south east of Kelowna. Concerned for the well-being of members of the general public, police closed portions of the roadway and called in for added support from the RCMP Air Services fixed wing aircraft from Kelowna and specially trained members of the South East District Emergency Response Team (SED ERT).

“Four individuals have been taken into police custody at this time,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Those individuals will be the focus of our still ongoing investigation into the source of the reported shots being fired, and whether or not there was any criminality involved.”

At this time police have not received any reports of any injuries.

—-

UPDATE: 7:15 p.m.

According to Devon and Mackenzie Craig artillery SWAT was on scene of Chute Lake Road about 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a small airplane could be seen circling around the area for 45 minutes.

At least six shots were reported to be fired.

A section of Chute Lake Road is currently blocked off.

A very heavy police presence is being reported in the Kettle Valley area of #Kelowna right now – @KelownaRCMP

have been seen with rifles out. Gunshots were reportedly heard.

————

There is currently a heavy police presence in the Kettle Valley area of Kelowna.

According to witnesses about six non-marked police cars and 10 RCMP vehicles passed them about 6 p.m. headed up Chute Lake Road.

There is a report of gun shots heard in the area just before police arrived on scene.

BC ambulance along with heavily armed vehicles are situated near Chute Lake Elementary School.

Police are asking for people to avoid the area.

One witnesses says he attempted to drive by the school and was turned away by police, for his safety.

More to come.

