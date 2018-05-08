Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of an alleged shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal. CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin

Shooting reported at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Nanaimo RCMP on scene investigating after report of gunfire at the Departure Bay terminal

Nanaimo RCMP are investigating at the scene of a reported shooting at B.C. Ferries’ Departure Bay terminal.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. confirmed via social media that “investigators are being deployed to Nanaimo for a police-related incident.”

All ferry sailings out of Departure Bay have been delayed until further notice, according to a social media post from B.C. Ferries.

“Heads up, as of 11:18 a.m., sailings from Departure Bay are delayed until further notice due to police incident at the terminal. Sailings available [at] Duke Point,” the post reads.

Nanaimo RCMP was not immediately available for comment.

More to come.

