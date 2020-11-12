Positive COVID-19 case at North Okanagan elementary school

Families of Mission Hill Elementary have been alerted to a positive case of COVID-19.

The school sent an email Thursday, Nov. 12 saying that a “school community member tested positive.”

Interior Health school exposure notices confirm there was potential exposure Nov. 9 and 10.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school’s email reads.

The Vernon School District continues to have minimal coronavirus cases. Whereas Kelowna elementary, secondary and private schools have reported numerous cases.

This is one of the 34 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days in the Interior Health region.

