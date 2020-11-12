2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)

Positive COVID-19 case at North Okanagan elementary school

Mission Hill families alerted to ‘community member’ isolating

Families of Mission Hill Elementary have been alerted to a positive case of COVID-19.

The school sent an email Thursday, Nov. 12 saying that a “school community member tested positive.”

Interior Health school exposure notices confirm there was potential exposure Nov. 9 and 10.

“They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams,” the school’s email reads.

The Vernon School District continues to have minimal coronavirus cases. Whereas Kelowna elementary, secondary and private schools have reported numerous cases.

This is one of the 34 cases of COVID-19 over the past two days in the Interior Health region.

READ MORE: 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

READ MORE: City of Vernon requests mask-wearing at its facilities

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon family centre adapts to COVID-19

Just Posted

Eight-year-old Jonah McMillan places a paper wreath at the Coldstream Cenotaph Nov. 11, 2020. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Coldstream doesn’t let COVID cancel Remembrance

VIDEO & PHOTOS: Residents host their own service Nov. 11

The Vernon Family Resource Centre has re-designed its programming to ensure it can continue supporting its clients amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Contributed)
Vernon family centre adapts to COVID-19

Programming re-designed to ensure supports continue for Vernon families

No occupants were found near a car fire near off Westside Road Nov. 11. (Contributed)
UPDATE: Still no driver found in Westside Road car fire

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP now investigating incident

John Beuhler performs at Yuk Yuk’s Comedy Club in Vancouver in 2016. Beuhler will headline the Kelowna Curling Club for Train Wreck Comedy Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (YouTube photo)
‘COVID-safe’ comedy coming to Kelowna Curling Club

Eat and Laugh at the Kelowna Curling Club on Saturday, Nov. 21

Lake Country’s O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars is applying to the District of Lake Country to expand its indoor and outdoor food and beverage service areas. (Jon Adrian Photo/orourkespeakcellars.com)
Lake Country winery’s expansion plan opposed by agriculture, health ministry

O’Rourke’s Peak Cellars has sent a non-farm-use application to Lake Country council

A person wearing a mask walks in the rain on a fall day during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. records roughly 1,100 new COVID-19 infections in 2 days

Four people have also died, bringing the total death toll to 288

2019 Heritage Fair, Mission Hill Elementary. (Brieanna Charlebois - Morning Star)
Positive COVID-19 case at North Okanagan elementary school

Mission Hill families alerted to ‘community member’ isolating

Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)
Kelowna council to consider yearly Bernard Avenue closure

The pilot project saw Bernard close to vehicles between July and September this year

This Chevrolet Tahoe SUV allegedly had the tires on its driver’s side punctured by an unknown individual at the Village Green Shopping Centre parking lot Wednesday, Nov. 11. The vehicle had a Saskatchewan licence plate, but the owner lives in Vernon. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Tires slashed on out-of-province vehicle at Vernon mall

Incident discovered at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Staff cleaning city hall on Nov. 11 after the second vandalism incident within three weeks. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
$1,500 reward offered for information on Kelowna city hall vandalism

City hall has been defaced with messaging critical of COVID-19 response twice in the past month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Most Read