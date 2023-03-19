Pop-up recycle depots back in Lake Country for the summer

The pop-up depots will be held the last Saturday of each month

Recycling depots will be opening up in Lake Country for the summer.

On the fourth Saturday of each month from March to September, the Regional District Waste Reduction Office will open a pop-up depot for residents to get rid of recyclables like Styrofoam, glass, soft plastics, and other depot only items.

Rae Stewart, Waste Reduction facilitator said: “Our aim is to make recycling more accessible to our residents, connect with as many residents as possible on a one-on-one basis, increase recycling awareness, and keep recyclable material out of the landfill.

“As the name suggests, pop-up events are by nature temporary, held in unique spaces, and last for a few hours. The feedback we received from residents attending these events last year was most positive, that they were happy to have additional recycling options accessible right in their own neighborhoods.”

The pop-up will be located in the parking lot at the corner of Main St. and Hill Rd. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

