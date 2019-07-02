Police warn of fake gold jewelry sold in Shuswap parking lots

Salmon Arm RCMP receive two reports from buyers scammed with fakes, out hundreds of dollars

All that glitters is not gold.

Salmon Arm RCMP are urging people to call 911 if they are approached in parking lots by individuals selling gold jewelry.

In a July 2 news release, Staff Sgt. Scott West says two cases have been reported where locals have purchased gold jewelry in local parking lots. They buyers later learned they had spent hundreds of dollars on fake gold.

Read more: B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

Read more: B.C. Mounties warn of fake gold after two Chinese nationals face fraud charges

“Buying jewelry in a parking lot from people who are not known to you is not a good idea,” warns West. “If it seems too good to be true, or just a great deal, in a parking lot it is probably a scam of one kind or other.”

If anyone one is approached in a parking lot to buy jewelry, West recommends you politely decline the offer and call 911 so police can locate these individuals and investigate.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident
Next story
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls out local MP during Canada Day tour in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons drop Canada Day weekend series

Kelowna was swept in the three-game series by the Victoria HarbourCats

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer calls out local MP during Canada Day tour in Kelowna

‘What’s he going to say? That I’m doing a great job?’: MP Stephen Fuhr

RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

Boat dancing, baby gymnastics, politics and more fun had this Canada Day

Stabbing victim succumbs to injuries in Kelowna hospital

RCMP seek public information in homicide case

Indigenous mural raised on Hwy 3 on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

VIDEO: NASA launches Orion crew capsule to test abort system

Agency aims to put astronauts back on the moon by 2024 using Space Launch System rocket

Arctic fox walks 4,500 km from Norway to Canada

News comes from research published by the Norwegian Polar Institute

Gymnastics isn’t just for B.C. kids any more

Province-wide pilot program to build senior fitness, balance

Off-duty cop involved in B.C. crash that sent motorcyclist to hospital

The IIO is looking into the Canada Day collision

Founder of Little Qualicum Cheeseworks dies in mountaineering accident

Farmer, politician was hiking in Vancouver Island’s Strathcona Park

PHOTOS: Funtastic rocks Canada Day long weekend in Okanagan

Washboard Union, Simply Queen and Hysteria among top acts to take A&W Music Festival stage

B.C. First Nation plans peaceful protest of Taseko drilling permit

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids: survey

Figures appear in the 2018 Canadian Community Healthy Survey

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Most Read