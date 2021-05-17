Police seize handgun, drugs and cash at a Shuswap property

Salmon Arm RCMP said warrant for Silver Creek revealed cannabis, possible cocaine, magic mushrooms

Salmon Arm RCMP seize a handgun, drugs and cash at a Silver Creek property on Friday, May 14, 2021. (File photo)

Salmon Arm RCMP seized drugs, cash and a loaded handgun with the aid of a Cannabis Act search warrant on May 14.

A search of the Silver Creek property was the result of an investigation into an alleged illegal cannabis grow op.

Staff Sgt. Scott West said police seized more than 100 cannabis plants, dried cannabis, more than 300 grams of suspected cocaine, more than 400 grams of suspected magic mushrooms, cash and a loaded .40-calibre handgun.

A man that investigators believed to be associated with the property was located and taken into custody. He was released later that day pending further investigation, West said.

He faces possible charges under the Cannabis Act, Criminal Code and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Salmon Arm RCMP at 250-832-6044.

