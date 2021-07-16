Police seek wanted man in Keremeos and Vernon

50-year-old Jason Reece Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion, criminal harassment, and is believed to be in the Vernon area. (RCMP)

A man wanted by police is believed to be in the Vernon area or around Keremeos.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are looking to find 50-year-old Jason Reece Baker.

Sgt. Jason Bayda with the Osoyoos RCMP detachment announced on July 16 that Baker is known to frequent Keremeos and that information on him is being more widely disseminated.

Baker is wanted for uttering threats, extortion and criminal harassment.

He is described as a six-foot-tall man weighing around 170 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Jason Baker, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

