Coldstream residents discovered the previously targeted rainbow crosswalk (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Police seek tips on Coldstream rainbow crosswalk defacing

This is the second time the crosswalk had been targeted by vandals

Police are looking for anyone with information regarding the defacing of the rainbow crosswalk on Kalamalka Road in Coldstream over the weekend.

Between Friday, March 12, and Saturday, March 13, an unknown person or group of people vandalized the crosswalk with white paint.

The multi-coloured sidewalk stripes were first installed in 2017.

Rainbow sidewalks have become widely adopted among municipalities everywhere as a symbol of acceptance of the local LGBTQ2S+ community.

More indirectly, the painted crosswalks have also tended to serve as a bellwether for anti-LGBTQ2S+ sentiments, or a lack of understanding among a relatively small fraction of the population around the symbolic intent of the crosswalks.

“This is the second incident in less than two years that vandals have targeted this location,” Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Tania Finn said.

“Unfortunately, no suspects were identified in the investigation in 2019.”

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Const. Robert Drake or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokscrimestoppers.com.

