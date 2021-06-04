A woman has been missing since driving her vehicle into the Similkameen River near Keremeos Friday (June 4) morning. (Ryan Van Veen/Flickr)

Police searching for woman after vehicle drives into river near Keremeos

An associate of Amy Sabean, 43, witnessed her being swept away in the Similkameen River

A search is underway after a woman drove off the road and into a fast moving river Friday (June 4) near Keremeos just after 11 a.m.

Police believe Amy Sabean, 43, was swept away by turbulent water in the Similkameen River and disappeared. Search and rescue teams are looking for her with the help police.

Sabean was driving a white Chevrolet Blazer around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning and was being followed by an associate in a separate vehicle. While travelling along Ashnola Road, at approximately the 4-5 kilometre marker towards Keremeos, the man witnessed Sabean drive off the roadway and into the Similkameen River. When she tried to get out of her vehicle she was carried away by the river.

Search and rescue was immediately deployed, along with RCMP Air 4 and several members of Keremeos Highway Patrol. Border agencies have also been advised since the search area is close to U.S.A. border.

Police say no suspicious activity is suspected.

Police ask that anyone who has seen Sabean or has any information contact them immediately at (250) 499-5511.

Most Read