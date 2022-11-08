Police are asking the public for help in locating 14-year-old Tatianna Lynne Stephenson, who was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6, 2022. (RCMP photo)
Police searching for missing Vernon teen
Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on Nov. 6
Police in Vernon are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.
Tatianna Lynne Stephenson was last seen at her Vernon residence on the evening of Nov. 6.
Stephenson is described as standing five-foot-four and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Stephenson’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Brendan Shykora
missing personVernon
