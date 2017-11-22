Credit: Kelowna RCMP

UPDATE: Police find GoPro owner

Police are looking for the owner of a GoPro seized by police in Kelowna

UPDATE, Nov. 23, 9:30 a.m.

The missing GoPro camera has been found, for the rest of the story, click here.

Nov. 22, 1:25 p.m.

The RCMP has released pictures in hopes to reunite a rightful owner with their lost or stolen Go Pro camera.

The camera was seized by police at the scene of a Kelowna break and enter in late September, according to the Kelowna RCMP.

In late September, police seized a Go Pro camera, believed to be left behind by a break-in suspect during the commission of a commercial break and enter to a business on the border of Kelowna and Lake Country.

“Investigators have since exhausted all efforts to identify the rightful owner, of what police believe to likely be a stolen Go Pro camera,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donagehy. “We now hope that the media and general public can assist us in identifying the man and woman, depicted in many of the devices photographs and who police believe the property belongs to.”

If you recognize the man or woman in the photographs saved on the Go Pro camera recovered by police contact Cst. Emily Tousignant of the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

