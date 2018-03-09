Police searching for counterfeit money suspects and bike thieves

Help solve crimes in Kelowna by identifying suspects to the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.

Kelowna RCMP was notified when a man returned from a weekend away to find that his bicycle that had been secured in an underground parkade had been stolen.

Video surveillance showed an umbrella-carrying male entering the parkade on the 2100 block of Vasile Road at approximately 4:45 a.m. March 3.

He cut the lock on the bike and then returned to inspect the bike with another male wearing a rain jacket and a backpack at 8:10 a.m. The second male returned without the backpack at 8:41 a.m., removed the bike from the rack and walked out the back door with it. The stolen bike is a men’s white and black model 2414 Tarmac Elite Specialized 21 speed with a 61-inch frame and serial WSBC6040704271, said Crime Stoppers.

A couple paid for their meal with counterfeit bills at a fast food restaurant located on the 2300 block of Harvey Avenue. The business called RCMP March 3 when they realized a couple had paid for their meals with counterfeit US bills, said Crime Stoppers. An employee realized the bills were fraudulent and tried to catch the couple, who darted away. The suspects were the same two who had passed a counterfeit US $50 bill at a nearby liquor store February 23, said Crime Stoppers.

If you know anything about these crimes, or any other crime, call the Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tips line at 1-800-222-TIPS or visit www.crimestoppers.net. Information will be kept confidential and could lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

To report a typo, email:

edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.