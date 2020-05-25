Kelly Joy Zuchotzki. Image: RCMP.

Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

  • Caucasian woman
  • 58-years-old
  • 5-feet tall
  • 115 pounds
  • brown eyes
  • brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

  • light grey jacket
  • jeans
  • blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing woman

