Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.

Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.

RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.

Zuchotzki is described as:

Caucasian woman

58-years-old

5-feet tall

115 pounds

brown eyes

brown hair

She was last seen wearing:

light grey jacket

jeans

blue runners

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

