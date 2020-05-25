Police search for missing Kelowna woman

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kelowna resident.
Kelly Joy Zuchotzki was last seen on May 24.
RCMP is concerned for Zuchotzki’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long.
Zuchotzki is described as:
- Caucasian woman
- 58-years-old
- 5-feet tall
- 115 pounds
- brown eyes
- brown hair
She was last seen wearing:
- light grey jacket
- jeans
- blue runners
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kelly Joy Zuchotzki is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
