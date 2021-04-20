Police search for man who allegedly robbed Vernon business with weapon

The suspect is said to have threatened an employee before running off with two bottles of liquor

Police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a man who allegedly robbed a Vernon business the evening of Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (RCMP photo)

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man alleged to have robbed a Vernon business last week.

Last Wednesday (April 14), the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a robbery had just taken place at a downtown business. Around 7:55 p.m. the lone suspect, a man, stole two bottles of liquor from the business in the 2900 block of 30th Street.

The man allegedly threatened an employee with a weapon before fleeing the scene by foot. Staff immediately called the police, who attempted to trac kthe man with the help of the Police Dog Services, however the sear hc was unsuccessful.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 35 years old who was wearing a blue bandana face covering at the time of the robbery.

“Police are releasing a photo of the individual with the goal of advancing the ongoing investigation,” said Const. Chris Terleski.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information about the robbery and has not already spoken to police can contact Const. Boudreau at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. Or, remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP-led drug investigation nets charges for 4 in Lower Mainland

READ MORE: Arrest made, building evacuated after distraught Penticton man jumps from balcony

Brendan Shykora

CrimeRCMP