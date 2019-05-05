(Black Press Media file photo)

Police recover body of university student who drowned in North Thompson River in Kamloops

RCMP say the 23-year-old man’s family lives in India

  • May. 5, 2019 10:52 a.m.
  • News

—Kamloops This Week

Kamloops RCMP say the body of a 23-year-old university student has been recovered after the man was swept away in the North Thompson River early Friday morning.

Staff Sgt. Mathias Van Laer said drowning is believed to be the cause of death, although the BC Coroners Service is now handling the investigation.

“This appears to be nothing less than a truly tragic accident,” he said in a release to media on Saturday.

Van Laer said the student and his friends were taking photographs near the river when he stepped too far and fell from a steep embankment.

READ MORE: University mourns student who died in B.C. canoeing accident

On Friday, emergency crews were called to a section of riverbank on Chestnut Avenue in North Kamloops at about 6:30 a.m.

Police reported the man missing shortly after.

RCMP say the man’s family lives in India and are currently liaising with them.

Van Laer cautioned that with summer months approaching, anyone with little or no swimming experience should never approach water without proper safety gear and supervision.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Just Posted

Warm week ahead in Okanagan

Nothing but sun in forecast, except for possible showers late Monday, and highs will reach 28 C

Lake Country takes steps for wildfire prevention

Plans on how the district will tackle mitigation will be presented to council Monday

Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Kelowna

Learn a little info, and what’s going on for the Mexican celebration.

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

Embrace dog adoption event only for Kelowna, West Kelowna and Peachland residents

Vernon woman disappointed after pre-registering but being denied adoption.

TIMELINE: A look back at Science World ahead of its 30th anniversary

The Expo Centre, of Expo ‘86, was renamed Science World British Columbia in 1987.

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

EDITORIAL: Carbon tax divides us

Provincial governments are taking federal government to court over controversial tax

Osler purchased land in Summerland

Bank president also provided financial assistance to Royal Ontario Museum

B.C. Hockey League champs claim Doyle Cup

Prince George Spruce Kings beat Brooks Bandits 4-2 to win Pacific Regional championship

At least one killed in plane crash near Smithers

Distress call came in from a Cessna 182 on Saturday morning

Most Read