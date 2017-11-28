Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Kelowna driver facing multiple charges following police incident Monday

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were able to safely stop the driver of a stolen vehicle Monday, after the driver had failed to stop for the Nakusp RCMP that morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Nakusp RCMP advised the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment that a man driving a stolen Honda Civic failed to stop for police and had just boarded the Needles Ferry, heading towards Lumby.

As the vehicle off-loaded the ferry, it continued west bound on Highway 6 and was spotted by an officer in Lumby, and observed to be travelling at high rates of speed and failing to stop at intersections.

“Police did not actively pursue the vehicle, however set up points along Highway 6 in an effort to disable the vehicle using a spike belt,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Prior to the vehicle passing the spike belt locations, it veered off onto Kal Lake Road, where it continued to travel at high rates of speed.”

Given the risk to public safety as a result of the dangerous driving, the RCMP air services unit and a police dog service unit were deployed. Air services quickly located the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Westkal Road, where it came to an abrupt stop at a dead end.

The male suspect fled on foot, and was observed hopping a fence into the back yard of a residence.

The RCMP police service dog team attended the location and found the suspect hiding under a pile of kayaks. He was taken into police custody and transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with minor injuries.

“The apprehension of this driver, who posed an extreme risk to the community, would not have been possible without the quick actions of both detachments and all units who assisted.” said Brett. “It is the top priority of the RCMP and its officers to safely apprehend dangerous drivers in their efforts to keep the public safe.”

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 47-year-old Kelowna man, is facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited. He was slated to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon Tuesday.

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound
The gift of giving after a weekend of spending

Kelowna an event centre in 2017 despite floods, smoke

City council told more than 150 permits were issued for outdoor events this year

Canadian 70's band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 8

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

New lease on life following Williams Lake fire

A horse named Tony was rescued from behind the wildfire line this past summer and now lives in Kamloops

O'Keefe Ranch Christmas takes a trip through nostalgia

O’Keefe Ranch offers Victorian Christmas as a weekend to celebrate the holidays Dec. 9 and 10

Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt

A transport vehicle has caught fire and is leaking a corrosive liquid

Laughing Stock Winery acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Winery on the Naramata Bench is acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

