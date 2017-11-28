Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

The Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were able to safely stop the driver of a stolen vehicle Monday, after the driver had failed to stop for the Nakusp RCMP that morning.

Shortly after 11 a.m., Nakusp RCMP advised the Vernon-North Okanagan detachment that a man driving a stolen Honda Civic failed to stop for police and had just boarded the Needles Ferry, heading towards Lumby.

As the vehicle off-loaded the ferry, it continued west bound on Highway 6 and was spotted by an officer in Lumby, and observed to be travelling at high rates of speed and failing to stop at intersections.

“Police did not actively pursue the vehicle, however set up points along Highway 6 in an effort to disable the vehicle using a spike belt,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Prior to the vehicle passing the spike belt locations, it veered off onto Kal Lake Road, where it continued to travel at high rates of speed.”

Given the risk to public safety as a result of the dangerous driving, the RCMP air services unit and a police dog service unit were deployed. Air services quickly located the suspect vehicle travelling westbound on Westkal Road, where it came to an abrupt stop at a dead end.

The male suspect fled on foot, and was observed hopping a fence into the back yard of a residence.

The RCMP police service dog team attended the location and found the suspect hiding under a pile of kayaks. He was taken into police custody and transported to Vernon Jubilee Hospital with minor injuries.

“The apprehension of this driver, who posed an extreme risk to the community, would not have been possible without the quick actions of both detachments and all units who assisted.” said Brett. “It is the top priority of the RCMP and its officers to safely apprehend dangerous drivers in their efforts to keep the public safe.”

The driver of the Honda Civic, a 47-year-old Kelowna man, is facing multiple charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, possession of stolen property and driving while prohibited. He was slated to appear in Provincial Court in Vernon Tuesday.