Police overwhelmed by Cram the Cruiser support

Lake Country and Kelowna raise over 880 pounds of donated items and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques

RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna Regional Detachment stands with eight-year-old Lillyann, who chose to donate a box of baby diapers, a can of baby formula and box of baby cereal to the Lake Country Food Bank during the 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser Event outside Save-On-Foods. Over 880 pounds of donated items and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques were donated.

Kelowna and Lake Country Mounties were overwhelmed once again by the generous donations from residents of the Central Okanagan, to this year’s Cram the Cruiser for the Lake Country Food Bank.

“This year’s RCMP Cram the Cruiser saw residents of all ages come out to donate to the annual Lake Country Food Bank fundraiser,” stated Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

“We are truly grateful for all our donors, especially those who return year after year. Keith Stutters of Stutters Disaster Kleenup in Kelowna personally attended the 6th Annual Cram the Cruiser event to deliver a truly amazing $3,000 donation to the Lake Country Food Bank, while the owner operators of Kangaroo Creek Farm in Lake Country dropped off a $1,000 donation for their local food bank.”

Together the community raised total of just over 880 pounds of donated items, including non-perishable foods, and $7,796.76 in cash and cheques. Since the inaugural event in 2012, RCMP Cram the Cruiser has raised a total of over 11,000 pounds of donated items and well over $28,500 in cash and cheques solely for the Lake Country Food Bank.

“The RCMP would like to extend our sincere thanks to our fellow partners and first responders of the Lake Country Volunteer Fire Department, as well as our amazing sponsors who all helped to make this year’s event such a success,” said O’Donaghey.

“The Kelowna and Lake Country RCMP would also like to congratulate Bruce and Evelyn Cumming, of Lake Country, who were the lucky winners of this year’s grand prize draw, donated by WestJet, a “gift of flight voucher” for one round trip flight for two people to any scheduled WestJet destination,” added O’Donaghey.

