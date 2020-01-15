Police on scene of two-vehicle incident on Spall and Harvey in Kelowna

Ambulance, fire, and police are on scene of a two-vehicle crash on Spall Road and Harvey Avenue.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m. and traffic is moving slowly while officers redirect vehicles around the scene.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

BREAKING: Two vehicle accident at Spall and Harvey causing traffic to back up. Police, EMS and fire all on scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/nxh8WcoHyB — Paul Clarke (@PauljClarke_) January 15, 2020

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail Run to be bigger and better with new location

ALSO READ: Okanagan bear “on a walkabout,” expected to return home

Natalia Cuevas Huaico