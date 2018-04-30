Pins found in sausage, pepperoni bought in Nanaimo, police say

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP investigators have launched an investigation to determine who is responsible for inserting pins into meat products.

According to police, there have been three separate incidents reported to police in which Grimm’s-branded products have been tampered with at separate retailers throughout Nanaimo.

In each case a pin, similar to those used in sewing, was found inside products purchased by the general public.

The first incident occurred with products from Costco in December, when a pin was found inside pepperoni sticks, but it was not reported until March. The next tampering was discovered in February when a pin was discovered in pepperoni sticks from the Real Canadian Superstore and reported eight days later. In the third incident, a pin was discovered in some Ukrainian sausage from Fairway Market in late March and reported in early April.

So far no injuries have been reported nor have there been other tampering incidents involving Grimm’s or other brands of meat products in Nanaimo or elsewhere reported since early April.

All retailers and the manufacturer are co-operating with police and investigators believe the products were most likely tampered with while on display in the stores.

“The public needs to be especially vigilant and inspect any meat products prior to consumption and report the incident immediately to the RCMP,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in a press release.

The investigation is continuing as investigators try to identify who is behind the tampering.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com or call 1-800-222-8477.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Creek levels rise in Armstrong
Next story
Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

Just Posted

First responders not prepared enough for the mental traumas

Industry leaders call for more pre-incident training

West Kelowna police look for missing man

West Kelowna’s Luke Walsh, 25, has been missing since April 10

Kelowna planning manager considers cannabis clinics risky business

Businesses may not be able to rezone once pot is legalized

Cirque du Soleil’s Corteo headed to Kelowna

Cirque du Soleil is bringing their arena show, Corteo, to Prospera Place Oct. 17 to Oct. 21

Parking lot closure for Rutland Community Market

A portion of the Roxby Plaza lot will be closed from 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Sunday until Oct. 28

Video: Wolf sizes up bear in B.C. grasslands

A unique bear versus wolf encounter was caught of film in the grasslands near Kamloops, B.C.

Charges dropped against B.C. man accused of failing to disclose HIV-positive status to partners

Brian Carlisle of Abbotsford had been charged with 12 counts of aggravated sexual assault

Class sizes down, special needs up, BCTF says

A third of B.C. school districts don’t have class composition rules

Creek levels rise in Armstrong

State of local emergency continues

Police investigating incidents of pins found in meat products in B.C.

Sewing pins discovered in pepperoni and Ukrainian sausage at three separate stores in Nanaimo

American pelicans vacation on Okanagan Lake

American white pelicans enjoy the water of Okanagan Lake Sunday

Shuswap man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Prior to sentencing, pre-sentence report to include psychiatric assessment

Tulameen flood expected to worsen

Tiger dam being installed to control Otter Lake

Bitumen no worse than other crude, Ottawa says

B.C. call for oil risk feedback draws blast from Transport Canada

Most Read