Police investigating break-in at Vernon Tim Hortons

The break and enter is believed to have occurred between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday morning

Police are investigating a break and enter at the Tim Hortons on Vernon’s 27th Street that took place early Wednesday morning.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received the report of a break-in shortly after 4 a.m. Nov. 9. in the 3500 block of 27th Street. The break-in is believed to have occurred sometime between 1 and 2 a.m., when a person forced their way inside the restaurant and stole a number of items.

Officers secured the scene with police tape and the Forensic Identification Section is assisting with a detailed examination and collecting physical evidence to support the investigation.

The Tim Hortons was still closed as of 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 2 a.m., or who has information about the break and enter, to call 250-545-7171, or provide an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at nokcrimestoppers.com.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

