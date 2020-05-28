Police investigating after hydrant hit by van in West Kelowna

UPDATE: May 28 10:30 a.m.
The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a vehicle struck a fire hydrant on Boucherie Road on May 27.
Officers were called to the 2000-block of Boucherie Road for a single-vehicle collision, in which a Chevrolet van struck a fire hydrant before coming to rest in a ditch on the side of the road.
The 20-year-old male driver was transported to Kelowna General Hospital by ambulance.
No charges have been laid at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
________
A van knocked over a fire hydrant in West Kelowna, causing water to flow into a nearby mobile home park.
The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. and no injuries have been reported.
Boucherie Road was briefly reduced to just one lane of traffic near the incident.
To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.
@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.