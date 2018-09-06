Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Police say they’re investigating a shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., where there are reports of multiple people being shot.

Local radio station CKTB says four people were wounded in the incident and were taken to hospital.

Niagara regional police are asking members of the public to stay out of the area of Queenston Street and Geneva Street.

Police say they will provide more details shortly.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Terry Fox’s younger brother to speak in Kelowna, Lake Country run returns
Next story
Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

Just Posted

Learn more about Lake Country councillor candidate Todd McKenzie

Todd McKenzie has submitted his candidate nomination form to the District of Lake Country

Learn more about Lake Country school candidate trustee Deb Butler

Butler has dropped off her nomination package

Lake Country council candidates file nomination packages

Nomination packages have begun to trickle in

West Kelowna Warriors owner reinstates fired head coach

Kim Dobranski says he made a mistake firing Geoff Grimwood; BCHL says it ‘suggested’ reinstatement

Terry Fox’s younger brother to speak in Kelowna, Lake Country run returns

Terry Fox runs are scheduled for around the Central Okanagan

VIDEO: Mountain goat stuck for hours under B.C. bridge returned to wild

Conservation officers were able to tranquilize and free the goat

Police investigate shooting in Ontario, four reportedly wounded

There are reports that several people were shot in St. Catharines

Canada, allies express ‘full confidence’ Russian officials approved poisoning

British Prime Minister Theresa May described the suspects as Russian military intelligence officers

Lillooet mayor asks for rail service to return to Vancouver-Prince George route

Trains along the route were discontinued by the B.C. government in 2002

Burt Reynolds dead at 82

Reports indicate the actor died of a heart attack in Florida

Update: Tense police situation ends in Kelowna

Shots were fired and police swarmed the area …

B.C. spill response plans in limbo after Trans Mountain decision

Nearly $150 million in new bases, personnel and ships are on hold

Health minister announces $72M in emergency funding for B.C.’s opioid crisis

Funds split between province, federal government in new Emergency Treatment Fund

New experience centre to showcase South Okanagan wines

Great Estates Wine Experience Centre will open at the Penticton Lakeside Resort

Most Read