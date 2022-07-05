Police Department to name, provide updates on officers wounded in B.C. bank shootout

Members of Greater Victoria police forces, including Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie, approach a podium Wednesday (June 29) to provide an update on the investigation into a bank robbery in Saanich that left two suspects dead and six police officers injured. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)

As a fundraiser for officers injured during a deadly bank shooting nearly doubles its second goal, the Saanich Police Department plans to release the names of its wounded members during a briefing at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 5).

Six men with the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT) were shot during an exchange with two armed men at the BMO location at Shelbourne and Pear streets on June 28. The two bank robbery suspects were shot dead by police.

Of the six GVERT members shot during the exchange, three sustained life-threatening injuries and remain in hospital. One is in the intensive care unit and will, along with another officer still in hospital, require additional surgeries over the coming months.

Three of the physically injured were Saanich officers, and Chief Constable Dean Duthie is set to release their names and offer an update on their status at 11 a.m. The focus of this update is the individual officers and the well-being of their peers and coworkers.

An online fundraiser to aid officers started July 1 with a goal of $50,000. That goal was upped to $100,000 and funds raised so far surpassed $170,000 as of Tuesday morning.

The fund aims to alleviate the financial burden so members can focus on healing and being together with their loved ones, organizer Chelsea Cofield wrote on the online fundraiser’s page.

The Saanich Police Association and the Victoria City Police Union created the online fundraiser in response to requests from the community. A joint committee will distribute the funds to help in a variety of ways including accommodations and transportation for families of those in the hospital, psychological support and modifications to homes to allow for future transition from hospital.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit took over the criminal investigation while B.C.’s police oversight agency, the Independent Investigation Office, conducts its own investigation.

Find the fundraiser to support officers online at bit.ly/3ukWtl2.

