Police block off Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream due to incident

RCMP responded to early-morning report of man in distress, road to be closed for “several hours”

Police have blocked off Kalamalka Lake Road in Coldstream after responding to a man reported to be in medical distress early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP were called to the 9000 block of Kalamalka Lake Road in the Howe Drive area in the early morning hours of Oct. 1. Police are currently on scene and conducting an investigation, Const. Chris Terleski said in a media release.

Kalamalka Lake Road is fully closed in the area of Howe Drive to all members of the public, and commuters will need to use an alternate route.

The closure is expected to last several hours while the investigation continues.

DriveBC reports Highway 6 has been blocked off in both directions for three kilometres between Aberdeen Road and Kalamalka Road. Both Klamalka Road and Aberdeen Road are also closed until further notice.

Police say there is no risk to the public and will provide updates as they become available.

READ MORE: Guns seized in relation to southeast Kelowna murder investigation

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP looking for man in relation to assault investigation

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP