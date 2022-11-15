Deficiency walkthrough. (HAVAN photo.)

PODCAST: Real-time reno: Deficiency walkthrough

TODAY IN BC: Burdens take their final project walkthrough

You will find ‘Measure Twice, Cut Once’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify and Google podcasts.

Whether building, renovating, or designing, success is all in the details.

Join host Jennifer-Lee of Measure Twice, Cut Once as she catches up with the Burdens who take their final walkthrough with Cara from Triple Dot Design, and Alex from Level One Construction.

‘We walked through with Alex and compiled a list of everything that we had noticed together, but then Level One had the great recommendation for us to live here for a week and live our normal lives and note things as they came up in our day-to-day lives that needed to be addressed. Little things, that you might not necessarily notice when you’re just walking through with the builder.’ Justin Burden, homeowner.

‘Having a master list categorized by trade, with the builder and homeowner on the same page, is key to completing the job in two weeks from the deficiency walkthrough, as opposed to four or five months.’ Alex Dumitru, Level One Construction.

Thanks to sponsors: FortisBC, Ethical Floors, Rami Films, and jPod productions

