This photo provided by the Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, shows the booking photo of Pascale Ferrier.  THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hidalgo County (Texas) Sheriff's Office, via AP

Plea deal possible for Quebec woman accused of sending Donald Trump poison

Pascale Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president

A United States federal prosecutor says his office is working on a plea deal that could be offered to a Quebec woman accused last year of sending poison to former president Donald Trump.

Pascale Ferrier made a brief appearance in a Washington D.C. court this morning by video conference, and her case is due to return to court Nov. 10.

Prosecutor Michael Friedman told the court he has discussed a plea deal with other Justice Department officials and has outlined the general contours of a potential offer to Ferrier’s defence lawyer.

Ferrier has been charged with threatening to kill and injure the U.S. president, sending threats through the mail and violating biological weapons prohibitions in relation to a letter containing the poison ricin that was mailed to the White House.

She also faces 16 federal charges in Texas related to letters containing ricin that were sent to law enforcement officials in that state.

David Bos, a public defender representing Ferrier, said the charges in Texas would also be part of plea negotiations.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prosecutors oppose release of Quebec woman accused of mailing poison to Donald Trump

Trump

Previous story
Grass fire sparked in Cherryville snuffed by citizens
Next story
Morning Start: The tallest dog ever was measured at 1.118 m

Just Posted

Retired Vernon Supreme Court Justice Frank Cole wants to see a new Vernon Courthouse built at the side or back of the existing building, but keep the current facility in use. (Morning Star - file photo)
Retired Vernon Supreme Court Justice seeks new courthouse

Vernon’s Lee Robinson, 13, is on a 90-day visitor’s visa in the Netherlands having scored a trial with the youth soccer academy of Emmen FC, a professional club in the country’s second highest tier. (Submitted photo)
Vernon soccer youth’s Instagram feed leads him to Dutch pro academy

The Fulton Maroons (dark jersey) and Vernon Panthers will again battle for city braggning rights in the AA Interior Junior Varsity Football League which kicks off its exhibition schedule Thursday, Sept. 9. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon junior football squads ready to grow

The last time the Vernon Panthers played a high school football game was the Subway Bowl B.C. High School Senior Varsity AA Football final Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver when they crushed the Langley Saints 43-14 to win a second straight provincial title. Vernon returns to the gridiron Friday against the Rutland Voodoos in Kelowna. (Bernie Crumb - photo)
Vernon Panthers seek three-peat as high school football returns