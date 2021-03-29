PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said "Hold CCP Liable" disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of people gather for a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A person holds a Canadian flag sign with the words "No Hate" on it during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman wears a face mask that says "Stop Asian Hate" and a Canada toque during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A young boy and others hold signs during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A young boy holds a sign during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Korean-American journalist Eileen Park Robertson, who is married to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Korean-American journalist Eileen Park, left, and her husband, former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson attend a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin wears a face mask that says "Stop Asian Hate" during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A rally against anti-Asian racism drew hundreds to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday (March 28).

The gathering was organized by the Asian Canadian Equity Alliance and was spurred on by a recent shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that killed eight people at a series of spas. Six of the victims were Asian women, leading many to classify the killings as hate crimes. Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The rally was also sparked by a 700 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Korean-American journalist Eileen Park Robertson, who is married to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, addressed the crowd during the rally. Park had received an “avalanche of anti-Asian hate” after her wedding to Robertson was featured in Vogue.

After the rally, organizers said the “event was a huge success.”

Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, released a statement following the rally.

“Xiaojie Tan. Daoyou Feng. Hyun Jung Grant. Soon Chung Park. Suncha Kim. Yong Ae Yue. Paul Andre Michels. Delaina Ashley Yaun. We remember them,” Singh said.

“The shootings that took the lives of eight innocent people in Atlanta, Georgia, recently happened in the U.S., but we’re not immune to anti-Asian racism in Canada.”

Singh noted that racist measures like the head tax showed that discrimination against people of Asian descent had a long history in Canada.

READ MORE: Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said it will “take action against racism, misogyny, criminalization of sex work, and all forms of discrimination” in the community.

“The City is defining its role and response to ongoing and systemic racism and the current rise in racist incidents. This includes publicly naming and standing against racism and hate, working with partners to do the same, and advocating for changes across all sectors of society, including our own ability to receive and respond to racist incidents.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

