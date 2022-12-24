PHOTOS: Ornaments, notes, more put on UBCO Liberty tree in support of Iran in Kelowna

Iranians fighting for free speech in their country continued to show their support at UBCO on Friday night (Dec. 23).

Recently in Iran, the regime has issued the death sentence to 10 more peaceful protesters, including Dr. Hamid, Farzaneh Ghareh Hassanlou, and known rapper Tomaj Salehi.

On Friday night, people in Kelowna continued to show their support for Iran, China, and other countries to support freedom of speech by gathering at the Liberty tree on UBCO’s campus and hanging notes, photos, and posters onto the tree. They also ornaments with photos of those who are currently on death row in Iran.

