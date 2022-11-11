PHOTOS: Hundreds of Kelowna residents pay tribute at first Remembrance Day service in two years

It’s the day to remember those who have fought for our country and our freedom as this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony took place at the cenotaph in Kelowna’s City Park.

This year’s ceremony was the first one with no restrictions in two years because of the pandemic and Kelowna showed up as hundreds of people attended the event despite the below zero temperatures and snow on the ground.

More than a thousand people are at #Kelowna’s cenotaph for the 2022 #RemembranceDay ceremony pic.twitter.com/o9Iq2vbr9c — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) November 11, 2022

“It’s beyond belief, it really is to see the sea of people out here” said Kelowna Legion 26 President Darlene McCaffrey. “It’s just so great to get back to normal and recognizing this day. We have to remember what’s gone on before and we have to be able to go ahead.”

One of the veterans that spoke at the event said “I’ve been coming here a long time, this is one of the largest crowds I’ve seen.” The event’s emcee and Legion member Michael Loewen also commented on the size of the crowd.

To conclude the ceremony, many people laid wreaths down at the cenotaph, including Kelowna’s newest mayor Tom Dyas and Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick. The majority of people laid their poppies down as well.

It was Dyas’ first public appearance since being sworn in as mayor earlier this week. It was mentioned during the ceremony that Dyas just returned to Kelowna after spending some time in Toronto with his 102-year old father who fought in the second world war.

“It does have a lot of special meaning because of my father,” said Dyas. “It’s amazing what these veterans go through. It altered and changed their lives to be able to commit themselves to these country.”

Being the first event in two years, Dyas was also very pleased with the turnout.

“I think the appreciation that everyone has shown by coming out this time with the number of people that were here was amazing,” said Dyas. “The atmosphere had a lot of energy here to go, I’m very thankful that everyone showed up.”

Residents also walked through the Field of Crosses located near the cenotaph.

Remembrance Day services also took place in West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Rutland.

