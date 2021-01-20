PHOTOS: Dumpster fire behind Vernon shopping mall

Vernon firefighters douse a fire inside a cardboard bin behind the Shops at Polson off Highway 6 Wednesday, Jan. 20. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire behind the Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star) Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire behind the Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star) Vernon Fire Rescue Services and RCMP responded to reports of a dumpster fire behind the Shops at Polson Park off Highway 6 Jan. 20, 2021.

Vernon firefighters responded to a dumpster fire behind the Shops at Polson Park.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP were also on scene as there were reports that the shopping centre was on fire. But the blaze was contained to the cardboard recycling bin.

Crews were dispatched just after 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021 to the Highway 6 centre, which backs onto Polson Park.

The container was one of several that have suffered fires in the past, as evident by their charcoal lids.

Firefighters are responding to reports of a #dumpsterfire by the Dollarama off Hwy. 6. #moretocome #yourvernon — Vernon Morning Star (@VernonNews) January 20, 2021

READ MORE: COVID-19’s financial hit on Enderby summarized: CFO

READ MORE: WATCH: Kelowna-area pig sanctuary seeks new home in North Okanagan