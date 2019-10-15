PHOTOS: Car fire caught on camera on Trans-Canada Highway

This vehicle went up in flames late in the evening on Oct. 13, about two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap. (John Morrison photo)

A burning vehicle lit up the highway Oct. 13 two kilometres west of Three Valley Gap.

According to the Revelstoke RCMP, a 1993 Grand Cherokee Jeep was heading west at around 11 p.m. It’s occupants turned on the heater, which started to smoke. After pulling to the side of the highway, the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The occupants were able to remove their belongings and no was injured. However, the emergency response were unable to put out the flames.

Photographer John Morrison stopped on his way home from Vernon to snap some photos.

