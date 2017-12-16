Photos: Adventuring in Stuart Park

Check out these winter shots our photographer gathered in Stuart Park Thursday.

Kari Scollie takes a walk along Waterfront Park with her poodle Chante, Thursday. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Ariah Leitch, six, takes a tumble on the outdoor ice rink in Stuart Park before successfully standing on her skates, Thursday morning. - Carli Berry/Capital News

Marilyn Profeta, of Bare Taco, hands out tacos during a cold winter morning in Stuart Park. - Carli Berry/Capital News

