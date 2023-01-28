PHOTOS: 2 crashes 20 minutes apart cause havoc on Highway 33 in Kelowna

A car rolled over at the intersection between Highway 33 and Rutland Road South in Rutland, Jan. 28.(Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News) An crash happened on Highway 33 and Roxby Road in Rutland around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28.(Jordy Cunningham/Kelowna Capital News) Front end of the vehicle involved in an accident on Highway 33 and Roxby Road in Rutland, around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28 2023. (Jordy Cunningham- Kelowna Capital News) A car rolled over in the intersection along Highway 33 and Rutland Road South affecting traffic moving both ways on the highway. The second crash happened about 2:20 p.m. on Jan 28 2023. (Jordy Cunningham- Kelowna Capital News)

Two crashes on Highway 33 in Kelowna congested afternoon traffic on Saturday.

The first happened around 2 p.m. on Highway 33 and Roxby Road, near the Save-On Foods. It’s unknown whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Shortly after, at about 2:20 p.m., another incident happened along Highway 33 slightly farther north, at the Rutland Road South intersection.

Breaking – two separate crashes on Highway 33 in #Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood are affecting traffic. First crash on the hwy in front of Save-On, second in intersection of HWY 33 and Rutland Road S @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/XIbtQpWBVW — Jordy Cunningham (@CunninghamJordy) January 28, 2023

Traffic didn’t come to a complete stop, as drivers were detoured around the crashes, off of Highway 33 going northbound.

Police, fire, and ambulance services are on scene at both crashes. One person went to hospital from the rollover crash.

Tow trucks are on-site at both crashes.

A witness at the rollover crash said it was caused when a vehicle tried to change lanes driving through the intersection and hit another car.

@willson_becca

rebecca.willson@saobserver.net

