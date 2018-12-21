The investigation into the death of a Cowichan Tribes member as a result of Thursday’s windstorm continues. (Robert Barron/Citizen)

Person killed in B.C. storm identified as woman in her 20s

A tree fell on the woman in Vancouver Island’s Cowichan Valley, two men injured

A woman in her late 20s has been identified as the person killed on Vancouver Island during the major storm on B.C.’s South Coast.

“The BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation involving a female in her late 20s from Duncan who was involved in a fatal accident involving a tree that fell over,” said BC Coroners Service spokesperson Andy Watson. He did not provide further details.

The incident occurred on Thursday southeast of the Silver Bridge just south of Duncan around 11:25 a.m.

“The tent was occupied at the time by five people. One female was found to be deceased and two males sustained injuries,” said North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tammy Douglas in a statement. “One of the males was airlifted and the other was transported to hospital for treatment.”

Thursday saw high winds cause widespread damage throughout the Cowichan Valley, knocking down trees and power lines. BC Hydro called it one of the worst storms they’ve seen in years, with tens of thousands without power.

Friday morning, Cowichan Tribes Chief William Seymour (Squtxulenuhw) said he didn’t have much information either, but that his community has been talking, but a lot of information, much of it false, has been circulating.

“I do know through people texting me that we did lose somebody, but there was too many names coming my way, so I don’t know who,” he said. Regardless, he said, it’s a tragedy.

Previous story
Nine new suspects arrested after murder of two women in Morocco
Next story
B.C. regulator says fracking caused earthquakes near Fort St. John

Just Posted

Rockets’ Lassi Thomson released from Team Finland

The defenceman will not join Finland at the World Juniors

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Updated: West Kelowna man arrested after threatening police

Residents are reporting a heavy police presence

Vancouver Career College ending operations at current location in Kelowna

A decision will be made in January if the college will leave the city entirely

Remembering Nathan Piche in the Winfield Winter Classic

Friends and community come together every year

VIDEO: How to keep your Christmas tree fresh

Check out these tips to keep that tree going strong

New drone sighting shuts down London’s Gatwick, again

Extra security measures had been put in place to prevent drones from intruding on the airport

More talk than action on increasing caribou protection: federal report

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna will have to step in with emergency protection orders, advocates say

Injunction extended against camps blocking B.C. LNG pipeline work

The order now extends to all LNG blockades south of Houston

Toppled power lines trap people in B.C. dispatcher’s record-breaking day

Wind storm generated roughly 500 emergency calls, mostly from central Vancouver Island

‘It’s heartbreaking’: Hundreds flock to White Rock pier to see storm’s aftermath

For some it was exciting to dig through the debris, but for many it was shocking and saddening to see the pier in two

Exxon Mobil, Imperial Oil pull B.C. LNG facility from environmental review

LNG project made the announcement one year after closing its Prince Rupert office

Finance Department predicts federal budget will be balanced by 2040

The annual update on the long-term outlook for federal finances says that if things go better than expected, the budget will be balanced or almost so by 2024.

Researchers to dig deep into bottom of Shuswap’s Mara Lake

UBC Okanagan to use core sample to analyze lake deposition over the centuries

Most Read