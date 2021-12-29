Tent in the snow along Rail Trail, Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

Tent in the snow along Rail Trail, Kelowna (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)

People still sleeping outside in Kelowna despite bone-chilling temperatures

A warming shelter had to be opened Monday night

As temperatures dipped below -20 C Monday night, Metro Community opened a warming shelter.

There were 15 mats made available and the centre will be open until the end of this week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Kelowna Gospel Mission outreach team is working each day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. to ensure those experiencing homelessness have food proper clothing and cold weather supplies.

The outreach team will go to various locations around the city to let those living outdoors know about the extra shelters available.

Tuesday night (Dec. 28), outreach workers counted five tents pitched in various places around the city and as temperatures continued to drop the Gospel Mission had to open its doors about 9:30 p.m. to let several people inside to warm up.

On Dec. 24, several emergency shelter spaces were announced ahead of the cold snap that started Saturday.

BC Housing has collaborated with the Journey Home Society, the City of Kelowna and local shelter operators to add new spaces.

Both shelters at Richter and Doyle have added an additional 10 beds each. Cornerstone shelter at 425 Leon Avenue has been renovated and increased its capacity by 16 beds. The Kelowna Unitarians at 310 Bertram Street have converted their space to a 25-bed temporary shelter.

READ MORE: 1 person taken to hospital following West Kelowna house fire

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HomelessKelowna

Previous story
Class-action lawsuit filed to recoup losses from Sumas Prairie flooding in Abbotsford
Next story
Birds in Okanagan-Shuswap can use support during extreme cold

Just Posted

Amid frigid weather in the Okanagan, Vernon firefighters are offering tips for managing freezing water lines and avoiding carbon monoxide buildup. (Vernon Firefighters Local 1517 photo)
Vernon firefighters offer home safety tips during cold snap

Students walk through a corridor at the relocated New Westminster Secondary School, in New Westminster, B.C., on Thursday, October 14, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. schools to have a staggered re-start in January; essential workers’ kids return first

Incident on Rutland Road. (Matt Tyefisher)
‘Rubbernecking’ leads to crash on Rutland Road

A vehicle landed in the ditch on Highway 97 near Pelmewash Parkway and Gatzke Road Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Vehicle lands in ditch off highway north of Lake Country