A Penticton man who is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 78-year old wife with a kitchen knife will appear in court on Sept. 25. Dustin Godfrey/Western News

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder makes brief court appearance

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, is back in court on Sept. 25

The elderly man who is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 78-year old wife with a kitchen knife made an appearance in Penticton provincial court on Thursday.

READ MORE: Arsonist who set South Okanagan RCMP detachment on fire to remain in custody

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, appeared briefly in court via video from the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver. Spoerlein, who was having difficulties hearing what was being said in court, was wearing an orange jumpsuit and sitting in a wheelchair.

Judge Gregory Koturbash ordered that he have no contact with his wife, Bernadita Spoerlein.

READ MORE: Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest man after alleged violent incident against senior

Spoerlein was arrested on Sept. 6 after RCMP responded to a “violent offence” in the 300 block of Skaha Lake Road around 7:45 a.m. According to court documents, Spoerlein is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife.

RCMP said in a news release the wife suffered non-life threatening injuries.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bahamian Hurricane Dorian victims feel ‘overwhelming’ support in Kelowna
Next story
Kelowna, Vernon see steep dip in housing prices in first six months of 2019

Just Posted

Kelowna Tolko mill shut down for ‘indeterminate’ amount of time

Poor market conditions have caused the operation to shut down for an ‘indeterminate’ period of time

Pieces of Rockets core returning ahead of final pre-season games

Kelowna gets three key players back before Friday’s matchup in Kamloops

West Kelowna pot shop near elementary school to be reviewed further: school trustees

The shop would be located across the street from George Pringle Elementary School

Heat defender earns league accolade as 2nd star of the week

UBCO’s Sam McDonald has led the Heat to a 4-1-1 start to the season

Kelowna woman argues she can safely drive while using chopsticks, judge disagrees

Corinne Jackson was pulled over and ticketed for driving without due care along Highway 33

VIDEO: Pig surprises Vernon family with unusual visit

‘Who’s missing a pig?’: Bella Vista mom asks after peculiar and hilarious incident

Vancouver police officer charged after hitting suspect on bike

The charge relates to a pursuit that took place on Sept. 12, 2018

‘Wait until tomorrow’: RCMP investigate possible threat to Princeton high school

RCMP investigated a possible threat to children and staff at Princeton Secondary… Continue reading

As three leaders prepare to debate, Trudeau accused of ducking record

Liberal leader to be absent from first debate, hosted by the Maclean’s and CityTV, in Toronto

Kelowna, Vernon see steep dip in housing prices in first six months of 2019

B.C. home to priciest, but also most affordable, places to live in Canada

Okanagan’s Winter Carnival seeks makeover for mascots

New look for jopo and jopette of Vernon Winter Carnival

Former B.C. cop who lost his leg in collision running against Elizabeth May

Ron Broda is running in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding for the People’s Party of Canada

Does prayer have a place in the B.C. Legislature?

Study reviews 873 prayers from past 16 years for content, inclusivity

Chilliwack homeowners get rainbow driveway after city rejects Pride crosswalk

Dismayed by council decision they decide to display symbol of LGBTQ2 acceptance and diversity

Most Read