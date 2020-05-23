Penticton Search and Rescue airlifts injured mountain biker near Naramata

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker.

A patient is rescued from the Skaha Bluffs using a long-line helicopter in 2019. (PENSAR Photo)

Penticton Search and Rescue (PENSAR) responded to an injured mountain biker in the Three Blind Mice trails in Naramata late on the morning of May 23.

The Penticton Fire Department initially took the call and attended to the injured biker and prepared them to be evacuated. PENSAR mobilized their helicopter team and the biker was safely airlifted out of the area and transferred to a nearby ambulance.

Read More: Crews repair damaged lakefront walkway in Summerland

Read More: Golden police seek Good Samaritan after house fire

This was the second injured mountain biker that had to be evacuated this week from the Three Blind Mice area by PENSAR.

Since last Sunday, PENSAR’s services have been requested five times and they have deployed four times. Two calls were for injured mountain bikers and the other two were for overdue motorists in the backcountry.

Read More: VIDEO: Boat crosses Shuswap Lake with trailer still attached

Read More: COVID-19 ‘not a death sentence’ says Penticton woman after seeing senior mother recover

According to PENSAR, the warming weather and easing COVID-19 restrictions have led to an increase in backcountry activity.

“PENSAR cannot stress enough to those who venture into the back roads, to be prepared. Plan your route and don’t exceed the expectations of your vehicle or your own personal experience and inform others where you are going,” a statement from the search and rescue group reads.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

rescue