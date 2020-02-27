RCMP are seeking help in identifying this suspect in an alleged racially-motivated attack on the Penticton Chinese community. (Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton RCMP are investigating a reported case of vandalism to a building located at 501 Winnipeg St. and are seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

This comes after the Western News reported an alleged racially-motivated attack against members of the Penticton Chinese community at the same address.

READ MORE: Alleged racially-motivated vandalism concerns Penticton Chinese community

On Feb. 22nd at 12:15 a.m. a lone male who may have been responsible for smashing windows at the Chinese community’s gathering place was captured on video surveillance

After the windows were smashed the buildings alarm sounded. According to RCMP, the property owner and a police officer responded to the alarm and arrived at the scene. At the time, it was believed no entry to the building had taken place and no suspect was located in the area.

The owners of the building reviewed the video surveillance footage the next day. In the video, a man walked onto the property before walking out of view of the camera. Soon after, a loud smash is heard on the video while a man yells in the background.

The suspect is described as a male, approximately five-foot ten-inches tall, wearing white runners, baggy jeans, a dark toque, and a navy blue jersey with the number 96 printed on the back.

Penticton RCMP says they encourage anyone with information about this crime to call them at 250-492-4300 and to quote file number 2020-2827.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon
Next story
“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

Just Posted

Lake Country resident looks back at 50 year career with BC Tree Fruits

Elaine Roseen’s starting wage with the company in 1969 was $1.50

Trainwreck Comedy to celebrate 10 years of laughs in Kelowna

The open-mic event will take place Mar. 10. at O’Flannigan’s Pub in Kelowna

CRAFT Beer Market to host Brewchella in Kelowna

The festival features local craft beer and bites

UBCO cappella group Beats set to perform in Lake Country

Group will be performing at Creekside Theatre on Friday, March 13 at 7 p.m.

West Kelowna council passes resolution to opt-out of spec tax

The resolution is part of continued efforts to have the city removed from the spec tax

Morning Start: Abraham Lincoln’s dog was also assassinated

Your morning start for Thursday, February 27, 2020

Galloway: Be kind

Columnist Jules Galloway is the founder/owner of Evolve Design| Build

Surrey will replace its RCMP force with municipal police, province confirms

City of Surrey has been authorized to set up its own city police force

Local Lizzie: Be yourself, be confident

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

“Who” dunnit? Penticton RCMP seek midnight masked bandit

If you recognize this culprit and give a hoot, call Penticton RCMP

Penticton man arrested, charged for local drug trafficking operation

41-year-old Ryan Chaffey of Penticton was arrested at a suite on the 1000 block of Westminster Ave.

Penticton RCMP seeking suspect of vandalism to Chinese place of gathering

RCMP are investigating a reported incidence of vandalism after an alleged racially-motivated attack

Penticton bylaw officers tear down homeless man’s camp

Bylaw had “serious” safety and fire concerns about the dwelling in the Skaha Lake parking lot.

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

Most Read