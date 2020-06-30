Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man allgedly involved in an indecent act. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press - File)

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Penticton RCMP are asking the public to help identify a man allegedly involved in an indecent act.

RCMP explained in a release Tuesday (June 30) that on June 24 at 5 p.m., officers responded to a report of a lone man engaging in an indecent act, near a park in the 1000 block of Nelson Avenue.

Despite efforts, RCMP could not locate him.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years of age, wearing a beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair and a fishing hat.

Investigators are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect, or has any information about the incident, to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

READ MORE: Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens
Next story
RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Just Posted

Drunk boater facing charges after incident on Okanagan Lake

The man was reportedly operating his vessel in an erratic and dangerous manner

Horse hit by truck on Westside Road

Area residents asking for motorists to slow down and watch for animals

Westside motorists advised of overnight road closure

Maintenance closing raod between Traders Cove and Pine Point near Kelowna July 8

Major water main under repair affects Vernon water use

Emergency repair on major main sees voluntary water restriction, no irrigation

Highway 97A crash north of Enderby ‘quickly cleared’

Busy highway reopened moments after DriveBC announced road closure

Feds reviewing COVID-19 aid to prep for potential second wave, Trudeau say

He said the government is planning for a worst-case scenario and hoping for the best

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Penticton RCMP seek witnesses to alleged indecent act on Nelson Avenue

Man described as Caucasian, 30 to 40 years old, beige shirt and shorts, long brown hair, fishing hat

Despite challenges, Syilx Nation language students celebrate graduation

Students learning Nsyilxcn, a critically endangered Indigenous language, are celebrating graduation

RCMP seek two suspects in alleged armed break and enter of Salmon Arm home

Police say home’s occupants were bound by suspects during ordeal

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

B.C. paramedics respond to largest number of overdoses in a single day

131 overdoses recorded by BC Emergency Health Services on June 26

Most Read