The suspect is described as a caucasian male with short dark hair and dark stubble. (Photo courtesy of the Penticton RCMP)

Penticton RCMP search for suspect in Okanagan Falls convenience store robbery

The suspect allegedly threatened staff and demanded money

RCMP is investigating a robbery at an Okanagan Falls gas station convenience store, that occured on Nov. 14.

Penticton RCMP is asking the public to help in identifying the man who allegedly entered the store, threatened staff and demanded money.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian with blacked-rimmed glasses, short dark hair and dark stubble.

The alleged incident occurred at the Esso gas station on 1009 Main Street in Okanagan Falls, with the suspect not obtaining any money but instead taking other items in the store while leaving.

Penticton RCMP asks that you call 250-492-4300 if you saw this incident or have any other information. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

