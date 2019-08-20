A Penticton man has been sentenced to seven and a half months for one count of possessing a weapon for dangerous purpose and one count of disguising his face with intent to commit offence. (File photo)

Penticton man sentenced in non-fatal 2017 shooting

Elkena Michael Knauff sentenced to seven and a half months in jail

A Penticton man has been sentenced to seven and a half months in jail for his connection to a non-fatal shooting in January 2017.

Elkena Michael Knauff appeared in Penticton provincial court on Aug. 20 via video for a sentencing hearing.

Knaff previously pleaded guilty to, one count of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of disguising the face with intent to commit an offence.

READ MORE: Two years in jail for Penticton shooting

According to Crown counsel Ann Lerchs, in January 2017, Knauff, wearing a Halloween mask and hiding a baseball bat up his sleeve, entered an apartment building with two other individuals, Harley Maxwell Mcbride and Lindsey Johnson. Knauff was caught on video surveillance when he briefly took off the mask.

Initial police reports indicated that McBride and Johnson “pushed their way inside” an apartment of a woman who was celebrating her birthday, while Knauff stayed in the hallway. McBride and Johnson entered the residence and confronted another man which resulted in a gun going off.

Then on Jan. 9, Penticton police were called to the 500 block of Eckhardt Avenue West, for a report of shots fired. Once on scene officers discovered a 24-year-old man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries gunshot wounds. At the time RCMP, linked the two gun-related incidents.

Knauff, who has already served 199 days, will spend another 26 days in jail for the two charges.

In a long list of supplementary orders, the 33-year-old received 12-months probation and has been prohibited from contacting individuals who could influence him to break the law, including Johnson and McBride. He is prohibited from consuming drugs, alcohol or intoxicants and owning firearms or anything that resembles a weapon for 10 years. He must also seek professional help for his drug addiction, among other orders.

READ MORE: Heroin, cocaine and meth seized

In his decision, provincial court judge Clarke Burnett said Knauff, who suffers from an addiction to drugs, “has made some very positive steps” in his recovery, since the incident.

Burnett added he took into consideration that Knauff pleaded guilty, which avoided a complicated court process.

When Knauff was given the chance to speak, he said he wants to “do the right thing” and be a good father to his young child.

“Over the last two years, I’ve tried very hard to get my life together …” he said. “I’m willing to take whatever steps needed to get back to my family.”

Knauff is in court again Wednesday for sentencing related to charges of breaching probation.

