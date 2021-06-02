Penticton Indian Band grateful for outpouring of support after ‘sickening’ Kamloops discovery

The band is accepting donations towards an eternal flame for the Residential School Survivors Memorial

215 orange ribbons were tied to a B.C. school’s fence to honour the 215 children found dead at a former residential school in Kamloops. (Deb Meissner/Black Press)

The Penticton Indian Band (PIB) has received an outpouring of support from regional and corporate neighbours following the discovery of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former Kamloops residential school.

In a public notice released Wednesday (June 2) afternoon, the band stated they “appreciate the outpouring of support from our regional and corporate neighbours in honour of the residential school survivors and those that did not return.”

To help streamline donations the PIB has set up three separate categories and contacts.

To donate perishable foods contact Cricket Testawich at 778-559-1327. For non-perishable donations contact the PIB administration CAO at 250-493-0048. For all other donations, such as plants for the PIB Community Garden contact Terry Terbasket at the Footprints Centre by calling 250-493-0048.

The band also hopes to install an eternal light/flame at the Residential School Survivors Memorial and is accepting monetary donations for the installation and maintenance of the eternal flame.

Tax receipts can be provided upon request.

To donate contact the PIB CFO via email at cfo.pib.ca.

The PIB previously released a statement on the Kamloops discovery saying they are “shocked and sickened” by the news and that there needs to be full accountability for the tragic event.

