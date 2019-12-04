Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

BC SPCA Vernon celebrates Penny’s milestones on social media

Penny, the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, is already working on achieving her weight loss goals. (BC SPCA)

Many New Years resolutions are made each year, many of which are related to fitness and especially weight loss. But for Penny, the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, she’s already working on achieving her goals.

The Vernon and District BC SPCA said the 41-kilogram pooch” could afford to lose a few pounds,” and are celebrating her milestones along her weight loss journey.

“Penny took advantage of Pet Planet Vernon Square holiday photos on Saturday,” BC SPCA Vernon wrote in a Facebook post. “She wanted to show off that she is down 1 kg so far.”

The five-year-old pup is available for adoption now and is described as very affectionate. She is seeking an adult-only home with no cats or small dogs.

“She’s a very, very sweet dog,” animal care attendant Meranda Dussault said. “She greets you with a full body wag, which is hilarious because she’s a really chunk girl.”

“She looks like a seal wiggling.”

But she has a long weight loss journey ahead of her. She needs to lose around seven kilograms, Dussault said.

“Her movement is restricted,” she said.

That’s often the case in overweight critters.

”One of the things we see often with dogs is they tend to get an ACL tear and that makes movement difficult,” Dussualt said.

Heart health, blood pressure and breathing issues are also concerns with overweight animals.

“Their quality of life is lower than a dog in good shape,” she said.

But, Penny loves walks and playing fetch, just like any other dog.

“She is very specific about what type of ball she likes to fetch,” Dussault said. “If you try to throw a regular tennis ball, Penny will look at you like, ‘what is this garbage?’”

In order to keep any pooch in shape, regular eating schedules — based on veterinarian’s recommendations, or that of the food company based on each dog’s weight — regular exercise and limiting tasty snacks are important.

“Treats are always fun for dogs, but make sure you’re not overdoing it,” Dussault said. “Especially human food. That’s what really packs on the pounds.”

Penny, who is being treated with pain medication, loves her walks, Dussault said. “But because she’s overweight, she likes them to be shorter.”

Her goal weight is 35 kilograms and her progress is being shared online by her cheerleaders from BC SPCA Vernon. Follow the hashtag #PoundsoffofPenny to watch her hardwork pay off.

To learn more about Penny and how you could adopt her visit adopt.spca.bc.ca.

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Just Posted

Supportive housing complex for women and seniors’ home approved in Glenmore area

32 townhouses for women fleeing violence and a 162-unit seniors home are planned for the site

Rich the Kid cancels hours before Kelowna debut

Rich the Kid is currently on his ‘I Need A Grammy Tour’

Major development proposed for Black Mountain area

The proposal includes plans for condos, child care centre, assisted living facility, grocery store

Local Kelowna company offers to install furnace for senior in need

Kenneth Larden and his family have been living without heating in their home for more than two years

Kelowna Skating Club sending 5 skaters to Canadian Championships, tying club’s all-time best

Okanagan skaters advance after strong performances at the 2020 Skate Canada Challenge last week

VIDEO: A brief history of bumps in the Trudeau-Trump relationship

Remember Peter Navarro saying ‘there’s a special place in hell’ for a foreign leader who aims to cheat?

Falkland shootout suspect has lengthy criminal record

Williams Lake RCMP issued a warrant for Darwyn Sellars’ arrest on Nov. 4, 2019

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Car break-ins all too common in North Okanagan

EDITORIAL: It seems we can’t even go a week without someone having their window smashed

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

RCMP tackle suspect at Okanagan Toyota dealership

Swift incident “impressive,” takedown by police

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

Most Read