Police are investigating the fatal crash at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent

One person was killed and two injured in a Coquitlam crash Monday. (Shane MacKichan)

The pedestrian killed in a crash on Monday in Coquitlam was a teenage girl, the BC Coroners Service confirms.

RCMP say two others were sent to hospital with serious injuries after the three-car collision.

Officers responded to the crash at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent just before 3 p.m.

Several roads were closed overnight.

joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca

