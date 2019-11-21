Pedestrian hit on corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna

Man has since been released with minor injuries

A 70-year-old has been struck by a vehicle at the corner of Burtch Road and Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna.

The pedestrian was wearing camouflage attire when he was hit at approximately 1:45 p.m. this afternoon.

READ MORE: Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

After paramedics arrived on scene, the man was checked out before being released with minor injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time.

Kelowna Capital News will have more information on this story as it develops.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.