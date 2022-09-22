Alena Glasman is running for a seat on Peachland council. (Photo/Alena Glasman)

Peachland Votes 2022: Alena Glasman

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Alena Glasman – Council candidate

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development of the district?

A:

Management in accordance with bylaws and regulations that are properly updated to accommodate the required growth Peachland is facing, while addressing the direction of the Peachland residents. Accepting that growth is inevitable. Having control over its destiny, ensuring sustainability by future families and generations of our own.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in helping to provide affordable housing for Peachland residents?

B:

Housing costs are not determined by council, they are determined by land value. Our land is valuable and should be accessible to everyone who chooses to inhabit our beautiful Community. Looking at options to increase affordable housing, without compromising current district demands and services, is what is needed.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows on Highway 97 and road infrastructure in Peachland?

C:

Traffic lights at additional major intersections on Highway 97 to control traffic would improve flow, but not fully address the level of congestion we face. A bypass is an option, but not if it will divide our district and essentially cut apart our community. Internal infrastructure improvements can include sidewalks and basic road repair and maintenance on main vein roads such as Princeton, Ponderosa, and Trepanier.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

D:

Fellow candidate and Peachland resident, Keith Thom aka Papa Thom. A wonderfully talented man who uses all of his talents to increase awareness and create funding for various projects and organizations.

City CouncilElection 2022Municipal election

