The District of Peachland seen from the skies over Highway 97. (Contributed)

Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Larger patios and some old chairs are on the docket tonight in Peachland as several initiatives proposed by the district’s COVID-19 recovery task force go to council.

As part of its effort to assist local businesses through the pandemic, district staff is proposing Peachland waive its usual patio fees and allow businesses to expand those patios beyond the usual 350-square foot policy, even into on-street parking spaces.

Four establishments in Peachland usually open patios throughout the summer. As such, the policy change is anticipated to cause a $2,800 revenue loss for the district.

The district also wants to close on-street parking between 1st and 3rd streets, allowing those businesses to expand toward the streets.

To implement those plans, they want to purchase small concrete barriers to separate vehicular traffic from pedestrians, several wheelchair- and curb-letdowns through the project site, additional signage and line delineation. That is anticipated to cost around $15,000.

The task force also proposes seven old wood tables and 50 wood chairs be placed at Heritage Park’s spirit square to provide some additional space for Peachland families looking to sit down to eat after buying food from a local business.

District staff said the area will accommodate seven of the eight-foot tables, allowing eight people to sit at each table if they are in the same social circle.

Staff also recognized several potential challenges with the plan, including potential vandalism, damage, upholding consistent cleaning and alcohol use — and perhaps even distaste at the condition of the furniture.

“There may be complaints about the quality of the inventory being provided,” reads part of the report.

The task force also proposed hosting live music at Heritage Park, but staff cited concerns such events may attract more than 50 people, breaching public health orders.

READ MORE: Paid parking in Kelowna to resume in stages

READ MORE: Peachland debuts new rainbow sidewalk

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic
Next story
WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

Just Posted

WATCH: City of West Kelowna opens up for public hearings

City staff have made sure residents keep their distance to minimize COVID-19 transmission

Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

Traffic is slow going on Glenmore Road headed north

North Westside residents shocked at fire chief’s suspension

Communities association president said they don’t know why the suspension happened

Trafficking investigation results in several firearms seized in Kelowna

Police seized both restricted and non-restricted firearms from a Kelowna residence

COVID-19 closes Okanagan College summer camps

Popular Camp OC put on shelf from Salmon Arm to Penticton, and Revelstoke, until 2021

B.C. records no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in weeks

Good news comes despite 11 new test-positive cases in B.C. in the past 24 hours

VIDEO: Trudeau, Atwood say ‘happy birthday’ to wildlife artist Robert Bateman

Famed Canadian artist celebrated May 23

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Peachland recovery task force proposes larger patios

Several initiatives proposed by the Peachland COVID-19 recovery task force will go to council tonight

Fatal motorcycle crash on Highway 97 near Summerland

The incident involving a motorcycle happened just before 4 p.m.

Tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon in lieu of grad party?

City councillor pitches idea to revive old tradition amid COVID-19 pandemic

BC Corrections to expand list of eligible offenders for early release during pandemic

Non-violent offenders are being considered for early release through risk assessment process

Fraser Valley driver featured on ‘Highway Thru Hell’ TV show dies

Monkhouse died Sunday night of a heartattack, Jamie Davis towing confirmed

B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

Destination B.C. gearing up for local, in-province tourism

Most Read