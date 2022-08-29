Peachland poised to ‘make waves’ for Labour Day weekend

Hot Sax is one of the scheduled performers at the inaugural Peachland Making Waves Mural Festival September 3-4. (Photo/Peachland Mural Festival)

The inaugural Peachland Making Waves Mural Festival will celebrate a variety of artistic endeavours including music, dance and other performance art Labour Day Weekend.

“We are hoping to make this a full 180-degree experience for all your senses,” said Shelley Sweeney, Making Waves Mural committee chairperson. “Public art extends beyond the murals, which provide an additional visual experience for visitors, by combining music, dancing and kids’ entertainment, it’s a unique street party atmosphere.”

The festival will feature live music with local and guest artists, an open-air dance fusion experience, interactive street performances, an artisan market and art-making for kids.

Acts include interactive performances inside a 40-foot salmon with Kiki the Eco Elf, Yamabiko Taiko Japanese Drumming group, Hot Sax, Kelowna Bhangra Dancers, DJ Grampa Groove, and nine-year-old Monica Nadj, a virtuosi accordion player from Penticton.

Performance area at the Peachland Community Centre and Cousins Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 3 and 4.

The full lineup of activities can be found on the Making Waves website.

