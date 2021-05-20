Peachland man scores ‘unbelievable’ $25k Keno win

Philip Chizmazia said he was in ‘utter disbelief’ after the win

Peachland resident Philip Chizmazia was in disbelief after winning $25,005.50 playing Keno. (BCLC)

A Peachland man is $25,000 richer after hitting a big Keno win.

Philip Chizmazia said he was in “utter disbelief” upon finding out he won exactly $25,005.50 from a Keno draw on March 27, 2021.

The Peachland resident was in Kamloops for work when he stopped in at 7-Eleven on Rogers Way to purchase the lucky Keno ticket.

Chizmazia said he initially had a hard time believing his luck.

“Unbelievable. Is this right?” he recalls saying when finding out how much he had won.

“I was watching the numbers on my phone and counting the numbers as they came up,” he said. “It didn’t show the winning amount until the next day. I was in shock when I saw it.”

Chizmazia plans to put some of his prize towards a bathroom renovation for his dad.

